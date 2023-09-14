Airport authorities are requesting for Opposition leaders to be cleared before they can travel or not- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Infringing on rights to travel, Restricting Freedom of Movement

On our chat group of leaders, Information has emerged that confirm that the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport authorities are requesting for Opposition leaders to be cleared before they can travel or not.

Two leaders have experienced this recently.

However, yesterday, I travelled out of the country without delay or query. But I remember my trip to Harare on 3rd September 2023, where Socialist Party President Fred M’membe and myself were delayed for over 45minutes waiting for official “clearance”.

Just in the last month, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Dr.Mwewa Musonda was removed and other officials suspended or punished relating to the travels and use of the facility by former President Edgar Lungu and his entourage.

This is gross abuse of the law and infringement of fundamental rights of citizens to movement.

At no time while in Opposition was President Hakainde Hichilema or his cohorts ever refused travel out of the country and at no time where Airport officials punished for attending to him or his supporters.

So the punishment and victimisation of innocent officials for performing their duties is unacceptable and must be reinstated in their positions.

It appears that President Hichilema is determined to turn Zambia into a dictatorship or Police State.

It won’t work! Zambians chose Democracy over tyranny, Rule of Law over Rule of Man.