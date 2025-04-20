Airport gold, cash saga rekindles as DEC nabs Indian at KKIA with millions, gold



BARELY two years after the high-profile “airport gold scam” that rocked the nation, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) has once again become the center of a significant interception involving a large sum of US dollars and suspected gold.





Zambian authorities apprehended 27-year-old Indian national, Aamir Soeb Patel on Good Friday, reportedly trying to smuggle US$2.8 million in cash and suspected gold.



According to Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Allan Tamba, the suspect attempted to smuggle US$2,320,000 in cash and seven pieces of suspected gold valued at approximately US$500,000 which was undeclared.



The treasure was expected to be taken to Dubai.



According to a press release, Tamba said the joint operation involved DEC officers and other State Security Agencies stationed at KKIA whose swift action led to the seizure of the wealth.



“This arrest is a clear indication that Zambia is not a playground for criminal syndicates,” said Tamba.



“Those involved in trans-national organised crimes should know that the long arm of the law will catch up with them soon.”



investigations are still underway to establish the full extent of the attempted smuggling and determine whether the suspect was working alone or as part of a wider criminal network.



The Commission further urged the public to remain vigilant and play an active role in combating crime.



“We call upon members of the general public to desist from engaging in activities that undermine the socio-economic development of our great nation,” Tamba stated.



“By acting together, we can prevent, detect, and combat crime.”



The suspect is currently in custody as authorities process the evidence and finalise their investigations.



By George Musonda



Kalemba April 19, 2025