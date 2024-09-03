Airtel Africa Announces Voting Rights After Share Buyback

Airtel Africa Plc has announced an update on its total voting rights in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The telecom company stated this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by THE WHISTLER.

The company noted that as of the close of business on August 30, 2024, it had 3,712,861,566 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of $0.50, admitted to trading.

It stated that each ordinary share grants the right to one vote at general meetings, adding that the Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the company is 3,712,861,566. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine the threshold for notifying the company of any changes in their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

“Additionally, the total number of voting rights disclosed in the announcement includes 2,067,395 shares that were purchased as part of the Company’s ongoing share buyback programme on August 29 and 30, 2024. These shares are yet to be cancelled, as per the buyback schedule.

“Shareholders are advised to use the updated voting rights figure as the denominator for any calculations regarding changes in shareholding that may require notification to the Company,” It said.

Airtel Africa recently announced the commencement of the second tranche of its $100m share buy-back programme.

This is further to its announcements on 1 February 2024 and 1 March 2024, and follows the completion of the first tranche of the Programme.