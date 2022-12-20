Airtel ‘returns’ Lusaka resident’s funds

FOLLOWING a recent complaint by a Lusaka resident who claimed that Airtel had scammed her of K8,000, the mobile network provider has proceeded to transfer the money to the owner.

A few days ago, Lizzie Munsanje complained that she transferred K8,000 from her Airtel Money account to her FNB account late last month, but the amount had not reflected at that time.

She said despite several follow-ups over that matter, including a physical visit to the Airtel service centre, her quest to retrieve her money seem to be in vain.

“I transferred K8,000 from my AirtelMoney Account to my FNB account on 29th November which never reflected in my FNB account. I started following up on the phone [but] they keep telling me that it’s in process. On Monday 12th December I visited the service centre at Arcades and I was told that the case opened on the 5th December. A lady was very helpful and sent a letter to escalate the issue,” Munsanje said.

“Yesterday I went to a service centre at Manda Hill and they promised to follow up. Today I followed up and it’s still in process. I have requested for a reversal. [I] hope that too won’t take weeks to happen. They have held on to my money thus making it difficult for me to use it as intended; this is an inconvenience that has been caused by them. I will have no choice but seek legal redress.”

However, following the publication of the complaint, the mobile network provider called Munsanje to apologise and later transferred the amount back to her.

“Thank you to [Airtel representative] Harriet Chitembo for resolving my issue with Airtel Money. I am glad that the money has been returned to my account. I must admit that I have never had a problem with Airtel but I was frustrated by them not responding to my request even to speak to the supervisor when I called them,” said Munsanje.

By Oliver Chisenga

Kalemba