Akani Simbine surpasses Usain Bolt with record 11 consecutive Sub-10 seasons



South African sprint star Akani Simbine has made athletics history by becoming the first man to run under 10 seconds in the 100m for 11 consecutive years.



Simbine achieved the feat at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, where he clocked 9.90 seconds, breaking the previous record of 10 consecutive sub-10 seasons he had shared with Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.



This remarkable streak began in 2015, when Simbine ran 9.97, and he has since delivered consistently world-class performances year after year. His fastest time in the streak came in 2024, when he clocked an impressive 9.82 seconds. Over the past decade, Simbine has outlasted some of the greatest names in sprinting history, moving ahead of Bolt (10 seasons), Asafa Powell (9), and top Americans like Maurice Greene (8), Tyson Gay, and Justin Gatlin (7 each).



At 31 years old, Simbine continues to prove that longevity and elite performance can go hand in hand. His consistency, resilience, and dedication to his craft have set a new benchmark in men’s sprinting, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.