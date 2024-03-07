AKA’s alleged killers fear for their safety if extradited, Eswatini court told

Two brothers who were allegedly part of the plot to assassinate South African rapper AKA made their first appearance in court on Tuesday, after their arrest in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down outside a Durban restaurant last February.

Brothers Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were apprehended after authorities launched a comprehensive manhunt that led them to Mbabane, Eswatini, where the pair were arrested.

The other five suspects accused of AKA’s and Tibz’s murders, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi (30), Lindelani Ndimande (30), Siyanda Myeza (22), Mziwethemba Gwabeni (36) and Lindokuhle Ndimande (29) will make their second appearance in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 6 March.

The Ndimande brothers appeared at the Manzini Magistrates’ Court.

According to the state prosecutor, papers for their extradition to South Africa were being prepared and will be submitted within 30 days.

The two suspects’ lawyer, Sivesonke Ngwenya, said he was concerned about the suspects’ safety should extradition become a reality.

“Our biggest concern in this event is that we are concerned about the safety of our clients because extradition is a process, and requirements have to be made. I cannot divulge much into the details because, as of now, we have not received a formal application.

“But in the event where we will get the application, we will know the conditions to attach to demand the request,” he said.

The case was postponed to March 12.