Akon’s Wakanda, Grazing Goats And A Crumbling Crypto Dream

(BBC) RnB singer Akon says his much-delayed plans for Akon City – an African metropolis on the Senegalese coast – are “100,000% moving”.

Although goats are currently grazing on the site, he says that critics will look “super stup*d” in the future.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Smack That singer also assured supporters waiting for refunds from his Token of Appreciation cryptocurrency campaign that they will receive their money back, even if he has to pay them out of his own pocket.

Widely known for his string of noughties chart hits Akon, who was born in the United States but partly raised in Senegal, announced two ambitious projects in 2018 that were supposed to represent the future of African society.

The first was a reported $6bn (£5bn) city with boldly curvaceous skyscrapers. It was to run on the second initiative – a brand new cryptocurrency called Akoin.

But several years on both projects have faced difficulties and delays and the site where the city is proposed to be built remains a waste ground.

