Al-Nassr coach set to be sacked due to his damaged relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager, Stefano Pioli is edging closer to leaving the club due to his damaged relationship with superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pioli took the reins at the Saudi club back in September 2024, following the sacking of Luis Castro.

Al-Nassr currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League table and are 10 points adrift from leaders Al-Ittihad following a run of just two league wins in their last five games.

According to SportItalia,Pioli is on the bring of leaving the club due to the strenuous relationship with Al-Nassr’s star man, Ronaldo.

If Pioli is to be relieved of his duties, it is believed that Roma are waiting in the wings to snap up Pioli, who led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 -with Claudio Ranieri set to leave the Giallorossi at the end of the season.

It was gathered that tensions between Pioli and Ronaldo started to arise after the manager’s decision to substitute the legendary forward in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Kholood two weeks ago.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring after just four minutes before his side raced into a 3-0 lead.

Pioli then decided to withdraw Ronaldo, much to the striker’s surprise, as Al-Nassr cruised toward the full-time whistle.