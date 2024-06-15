Al-Nassr ‘want to make Virgil van Dijk the highest-paid defender in the world

Saudi club, Al-Nassr are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and have plans to make the Dutchman the highest-paid defender in the world.

The Dutch centre-back, 32, established himself as one of the best defenders in Premier League history since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2018.

Virgil whose £220,000-a-week contract expires next summer, admitted earlier this year that he ‘doesn’t know’ what the future holds for him.

Spanish outlet Marca now claims Al-Nassr have already held talks over a transfer this summer with the general director meeting Van Dijk’s representatives on Tuesday.

And he produced a contract offer that ‘would make the Dutchman the highest-paid defender in the world’.

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are looking to strengthen the squad after finishing second in the Saudi Pro League for the second season in a row.

Van Dijk would partner Aymeric Laporte at the back if he decides to move to Saudi Arabia.

Van Dijk is yet to be offered a new deal and discussed the situation following Liverpool’s final game of the season.

Van Dijk added: ‘My future is not important at the moment. The only thing I can say now is if I have a farewell I don’t think I would keep it dry (and not cry) because that was something I was very surprised with him (Klopp).

‘These fans are something else and eventually when they say goodbye to you then it will be special. Even with Joel, I said, “How did you manage to keep it dry, pal?”. He just wanted to walk through it quickly and stand with us so I think he did that pretty well.

‘At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all.’