Alarming surge in road traffic accidents hits Lusaka, 58 incidents in single day

THE capital city of Zambia, was left reeling as a staggering 58 separate road traffic accidents were recorded in a single day on September 7, 2023.

This wave of accidents resulted in three tragic fatalities, leaving six individuals with slight injuries, while 48 incidents were classified as damage-only accidents.

One of the fatal accidents claimed the life of 44-year-old Biston Njovu, a resident of Kabangwe, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Vitz with registration number BBA 6177.

Njovu sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Matero Level One Hospital.

The catastrophic chain of events began around 21:00 hours, when Colonel Winston Nyika, aged 44 and hailing from ZAF Airport, lost control of his Toyota Mark X (registration number ZAF 4199B) while approaching Kabangwe from the 10 Miles area.

His vehicle careened into the pavement and collided with three other motor vehicles traveling in the opposite lane, including Njovu’s Vitz.

Colonel Nyika was rushed to Maina Soko Medical Center for medical attention, while both the Vitz and the Mark X sustained extensive damage.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident stating that the drivers of the other two vehicles involved, a Toyota Corolla and a Daewoo Cielo with registration numbers ABP 7017 and AAR 6208 respectively, escaped unhurt.

“However, their vehicles suffered damages to the right doors, front bumper, and bonnet,” revealed Mwale.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba