Albert Einstein College of Medicine goes tuition-free

A former faculty member and board chair, Ruth Gottesman, has made a historic $1 billion donation to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, making the institution tuition-free for all students.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the college’s tuition fees alone amount to $60,000 per year. In other healthcare industry news, Governor Maura Healey criticizes Steward Health Care, calling its financial situation a “house of cards.”

R1 RCM, a technology company aiding hospitals in revenue collection, receives a $5.8 billion buyout offer from a private equity firm. UnitedHealth, Elevance, and Centene experience significant investment gains in 2023.

Meanwhile, documents shed light on a feud at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Walgreens’ decision to close VillageMD clinics raises questions about its strategy.

Additionally, a family faces an $81,000 bill for an air-ambulance flight due to Medicare Part B limitations.

A mother files a lawsuit against a New York hospital, seeking to bring her baby home, and Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, overcoming systemic barriers, raises $3.25 million for her medical device company, NasaClip. Surprisingly, data from Canopy suggests that full moons may impact hospital operations.