ALEBWELELAPO IN HISTORY- Dr Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers S. Mumba wrote….

ALEBWELELAPO IN HISTORY

■1991 FTJ BECOMES PRESIDENT

●1996 KK tried to Come Back and that destroyed and split UNIP as a party.

■2001 MWANAWASA BECOMES PRESIDENT

(Ammended to better clarify chrology)

●2001 FTJ tried to run for a third term, He Split the MMD Into 3, FDD, Heritage Party, PF

●2005 After suffering at the hands of LPM, he nearly returned to active politics, but ended up supporting PF, which split the MMD support base even further as he added to Satas support base.

■2011 MICHAEL SATA BECOMES PRESIDENT

●2015/16 RB tried to come back He split the MMD completely, Pro PF, Pro UPND and Remnant MMD.

■2021 HH BECOMES PRESIDENT

●2026 Your guess is as good as mine….

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”

‭‭Ecclesiastes‬ ‭1‬:‭9 KJV