ALEBWELELAPO: Kalusha Bwalya to contest FAZ presidency during next elections

KALU TO RUN FOR FAZ PRESIDENT AGAIN



ZAMBIA’S soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya is reportedly considering running for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency in the upcoming elections.





According to sources close to the development, the 1988 African Footballer of the Year is expected to officially announce his candidacy this Friday.





Kalusha previously served as FAZ president from 2008 to 2016 but lost to the incumbent, Andrew Kamanga, in a closely contested election held at Moba Hotel in 2016.