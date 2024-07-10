“Alebwelelapo” Sparks Violent Clash at Namwandwe Market in Mansa

Tensions boiled over in the Namwandwe Market in Mansa, as a Patriotic Front (PF) supporter’s attempt to play a campaign song sparked a violent confrontation with the UPND market chair.

The incident began when a PF supporter from Maiteneke, allegedly playing the song ‘Alebwelelapo’ on his radio while selling chitenge material, entered the Namwandwe Market. This reportedly angered the UPND market chair, who promptly detained the individual.

However, the crowd at the market quickly intervened, demanding the release of the PF supporter, as they saw no justification for his detention. The tense situation quickly escalated, with the market chair calling in the police for assistance.

Upon arrival, the police attempted to diffuse the situation by firing teargas at the unruly mob. But the crowd proved too powerful, and the officers were forced to retreat, leaving the Samfya road blocked with burning tires, logs, and stones.

Rumors suggest that supporters from the neighboring areas of Maiteneke and Senama are already on their way to join the ongoing unrest, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

InfinityMediaHub

10th July, 2024