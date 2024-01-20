Alec Baldwin indicted again for involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Hollywood Actor, Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, new court documents show.

Baldwin is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a gun held by Baldwin fired a live round during a scene rehearsal on the set of the film “Rust” in 2021.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against Baldwin last year, with prosecutors saying in a statement at the time that they could not “proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form” due to “new facts” in the case.

Baldwin’s attorney has previously insisted his client is not guilty.

“We look forward to our day in court.” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told CNN in a statement on Friday, January 19.

Baldwin, 65, was practising firing a Colt .45 pistol before filming a scene for Rust, an upcoming Western film shot near Santa Fe, in October 2021.

But the gun went off, fatally striking 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor has maintained he did not pull the trigger and only drew back the hammer of the pistol.

But special prosecutors in New Mexico said analysis of the weapon concluded it could not have been fired without a pull of the trigger.