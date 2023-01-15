ALEX NG’ONGA JOINS DRC’s TP MAZEMBE AFTER FACING DISCIPLINARY ACTION IN ZAMBIA

Zambian striker, Alex Ng’onga, was on Saturday unveiled by Congolese giants, TP Mazembe on a deal believed to be for three years.

Ng’onga, is currently serving a ban from the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ until the end of the season, in addition to a K20, 000 after he was found guilty of misconduct when he kicked a Supersport side-pitch microphone in a game against Power Dyanamos.

The striker had been training with TP Mazembe, scoring three goals and registering an assist in two friendly games.

