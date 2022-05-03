Home Obituary Alexander Chikwanda dies ObituarypoliticsPF Alexander Chikwanda dies May 3, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former Finance minister and veteran politician Hon Alexander Chikwanda has died. Chikwanda died after an illness a family source has confirmed. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.