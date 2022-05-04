ABC WAS A RESOURCEFUL LEADER!

By Chibamba Kanyama

When a Diamond TV journalist asked me to add my voice to those commenting on the death of Former Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda, I outlined three things.

1. ABC still maintained high levels of credibility and integrity that the UPND government would have leveraged to lobby for debt forgiveness and restructuring. He still maintained a high degree of respect among Zambia’s cooperating partners, creditors and multilateral agencies. He understood the genesis of the debt and already showed willingness to support its dismantling.

2. ABC was apolotical and I believed he would have been a huge source of wisdom and guidance to President Hakainde Hichilema. The UPND government is navigating a difficult economic terrain that requires broader consultations including from those that possess significant economic management experience. ABC was an individual who embraced everyone irrespective of political convictions. The UPND government would have found him a reasonable source of wisdom at this time.

3. ABC would have been a sober and trusted voice to the masses as the UPND government undertakes a trying but worth-it journey of economic reforms. Many people do not think the IMF programme is ideal for Zambia. In addition, undertaking painful economic reforms in a country where people are already going through tough economic challenges is almost an impossible mission. Zambia has no choice but to undertake this route whose results are not immediate. ABC certainly understood what had to be done and may have been that voice needed to convince and pacify the impatient masses about sacrificing now and reaping tomorrow.

ABC is no more. I remember him for many favourable personal encounters, especially at the time I served as Director General is ZNBC. A very reasonable man, a good leader who possessed incredible insights about national development, unity and integrity. We will remember you for being such a resourceful leader and for standing tall during challenging times.