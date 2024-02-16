Alexei Navalny, critic of Putin, dies in prison

Updates on the passing of Alexei Navalny are coming from the Kremlin. Moscow claims to be unaware of the reason behind the death of the individual who spoke against Putin.

Dmitry Peskov, who speaks for the government, also said that the prison service is checking everything they need to about his death.

The Russian state media site TASS says that Vladimir Putin has been told about his death.

Political Analyst says this is a terrible event and a bad mark on Russia’s reputation.

Alexei Navalny has been getting sicker and has been kept alone in a cell for most of the time since he was put in jail in Russia.

But she thinks it’s very surprising that his health got so bad that he died.

Lately, Mr Navalny has been seen in videos at court. He seemed happy and had a strong presence on social media.

“He’s a 47-year-old man and he’s been through a lot in prison, but we didn’t expect him to die so suddenly,” Magnay said.

“I’m just thinking about whether something specific happened to him instead of him getting worse slowly over time. ”

She said it was a big surprise, and he had just been transferred to the Russian prison where he was living.

“It is very sad for the idea of a free Russia, a Russian democracy, and the future of Russia, which is what Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to. ”

She says: “Even from jail, he has been speaking out for what is right in Russia and against the lack of freedom for his people. “