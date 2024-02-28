Alexei Navalny to be laid to rest this Friday in Moscow

Alexei Navalny will be laid to rest in a Moscow cemetery on Friday, a spokesperson has confirmed.

According to leader of the dissenting group the event will take place at Borisovskoye Cemetery, following a ceremony to say goodbye to him in the Maryino area.

The leader of the dissenting group mentioned on Tuesday that they were struggling to find a location for a funeral. Some places said no when they found out who it was for.

Alexei Navalny died in a prison in the Arctic earlier this month.

For a longtime, he was the most well-known person who criticized Vladimir Putin. Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Navalny, and many world leaders have said that the Russian president is directly responsible for his death.

Navalny’s team planned to have the funeral on 29 February, but they couldn’t find anyone to dig the grave on that day. Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote about it.

Mr Zhdanov suggested that the reason for this was because Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to give his yearly speech to the Federal Assembly on the same day.

The Kremlin knows that nobody will listen to Putin’sspeech on the day of Alexei’s farewell.

He also told people to come early so they can say goodbye to Alexei.