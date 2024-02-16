Alexei Navalny: who was he?

Alexei Navalny was born to factory owners in a village near Moscow and became a very well-known critic of Vladimir Putin.

His involvement in politics, where he looked into high-level corruption and tried to become mayor of Moscow, made him well-known. Many people thought he could be a danger to Mr Putin.

In August 2020, his disagreement with the Russian president became big news around the world.

He got very sick on a plane from Siberia to Moscow, so they flew him to Berlin while he was still unconscious.

His group said the Russian government made him sick, but the Russian government said it didn’t.

Doctors in Germany said he was poisoned with a Russian nerve gas called novichok. It took him a long time to get better.

Although it was dangerous, Mr. Navalny chose to go back to Russia. He was arrested, found guilty of charges he believed were unfair, and stayed in Russian prisons until his reported death today.