Alexei Navalny’s assistant, Volkov attacked in Lithuania with hammer

Alexei Navalny’s aide, Leonid Volkov, was hit with a hammer in the city of Vilnius, Lithuania. This was reported by Kira Yarmysh, who used to work with Navalny.

Volkov was just hurt outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in Leonid’s eyes. Then they started hitting him with a hammer. This was posted on social media website X.

She shared pictures of Volkov with a bump on his head, blood on his leg, and a car with a damaged door and window.

Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is also the leader of the ruling party, called the attack “surprising and disturbing. ”

“He wrote on X that the people who committed the crime will have to explain themselves. ”

The Lithuanian police were told that a man was attacked outside his house, and they are looking into it.

The police put a fence around a pine forest near Volkov’s house on the outskirts of Vilnius. They were using dogs and flashlights to search the forest late on Tuesday night.

Many members of Navalny’s political group, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, including Volkov, are now living in Lithuania, a member of the European Union and NATO, after leaving Russia.