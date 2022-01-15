When the results were declared!
The new National Olympics Committee President is Alfred Foloko who beat veteran Elias Mpondela in the elections.
Foloko 43 and while Mpondela polled 9!
Vice Presidency goes to incumbent Hazel Kennedy who his close rival Guy David Phiri by 4 votes!
NB: Elias Mpondela still remains President of the Zambia Athletics and Foloko retains his Presidency of Judo.
NOCZ ELECTION RESULTS
President
Mr. Alfred Foloko 43
Mr. Elias Mpondela 9
Vice President
Ms. Hazel Kennedy 23
Mr. Guy Phiri 19
Ms. Nakaonga Kakoma 10
Secretary General
Mr. Boniface Kambikambi 38
Mr. Musunka Silungwe 14
Treasurer
Mr. Victor Banda (Unopposed)
Committee Members
Ms. Susanna Dakik (Unopposed)
Mr. Mutale Masala (Unopposed)
Mr. Rodrick Ndhlovu (Unopposed)
Congratulations to the new board members.
This mpondela guy has been a perpetual president of ZAAA. Don’t they have a constitution? Do they have elective AGM? Is there no other person from the whole country of zambia who can run ZAAA? National sports council must step in !!!!