When the results were declared!

The new National Olympics Committee President is Alfred Foloko who beat veteran Elias Mpondela in the elections.

Foloko 43 and while Mpondela polled 9!

Vice Presidency goes to incumbent Hazel Kennedy who his close rival Guy David Phiri by 4 votes!

NB: Elias Mpondela still remains President of the Zambia Athletics and Foloko retains his Presidency of Judo. S

NOCZ ELECTION RESULTS

President

Mr. Alfred Foloko 43

Mr. Elias Mpondela 9

Vice President

Ms. Hazel Kennedy 23

Mr. Guy Phiri 19

Ms. Nakaonga Kakoma 10

Secretary General

Mr. Boniface Kambikambi 38

Mr. Musunka Silungwe 14

Treasurer

Mr. Victor Banda (Unopposed)

Committee Members

Ms. Susanna Dakik (Unopposed)

Mr. Mutale Masala (Unopposed)

Mr. Rodrick Ndhlovu (Unopposed)

Congratulations to the new board members.