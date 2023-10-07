Algeria acts to limit bedbug spread from France

Algerian authorities have tightened health measures at its borders to limit the spread of bedbugs, which have swept across France.

The health ministry in the North African country said it was introducing “health monitoring and disinfecting of aircraft, ships, and vehicles at entry points”.

It comes amid concern that the blood-sucking insects could come into Algeria due to the high number of people who travel from France.

The ministry, however, said no bedbug infestations had been reported in the country while urging vigilance.

Neighbouring Morocco has already announced measures to limit the risk of bedbugs spreading into its territory.

The bedbug infestation in Paris and other cities in France has been raising concerns, with questions about health and safety during next year’s Olympic Games.