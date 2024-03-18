Algeria condemns Moroccan plan to confiscate embassy

Algeria has condemned a plan by Morocco to confiscate the premises of the Algerian embassy in Rabat.

Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2021, accusing Rabat of supporting “terrorist groups” involved in starting wildfires in the country.

Since then there has been a reduced staff at the embassy led by a junior diplomat.

Last Friday, Morocco announced a decision to confiscate properties owned by Algeria including land, houses and offices in Rabat as part of an extension of the premises of its ministry of foreign affairs.

This has sparked anger in Algiers.

“Morocco has entered a new phase in their provocative behaviour towards Algeria,” Algeria’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It described the project as “a violation of the respect and the duty to protect diplomatic missions of sovereign states as stipulated in international law and principles”.

The Algerian government vowed to respond to “this provocative behaviour with all the means deemed appropriate”. It will explore “all legal avenues including within the United Nations to protect its interests”.

Morocco is yet to comment.

The two neighbours have been at loggerheads for many years over the status of the disputed territory of Western Sahara.