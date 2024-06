By CIC Sports.

Algeria 🇩🇿 wants to withdraw from CAF to join the Asian Football Confederation.

According to Algerian media sources, the federation Algerian Football (FAF) is considering leaving the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to join its Asian counterpart, the AFC.

This radical decision would be explained by Algeria’s growing dissatisfaction with the CAF.

Per multiple reports emanating from Algeria, FAF is thinking of joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).