Algerian leader announces early presidential election

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has brought forward the presidential election date by three months.

The presidency on Thursday announced that Mr Tebboune has scheduled the poll for 7 September.

The election was previously expected to be held in December.

The presidency did not provide an explanation for holding the election earlier.

Mr Tebboune, 78, is yet to announce whether he will be running in the election.

His term is due to expire in December.

He won 58% of the vote to secure his first term in December 2019.