ALJOSA HAS ALREADY IDENTIFIED 30 PLAYERS TO BE CAPTAINED BY MWEPU AHEAD OF NEXT AFCON QUALIFIERS

CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Aijosa Asanovic has guaranteed Zambia an appearance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament -AFCON-to be held in Ivory Coast.

Asanovic says he has also identified a 30-member Squad that will be captained by English premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu.

He says Mwepu will be the player to lead the ship under his four-year reign owing to his prolific attributes both on and off the pitch.

Asanovic says the team that has been identified for the upcoming assignments will also include new faces adding that only players who have game time at their respective clubs will be called for national duty.

Asanovic who featured on a Special Interview on the ZNBC TV1 said he expects all the players to be summoned to exhibit high levels of discipline.

ZNBC