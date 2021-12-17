

By Michael Kaluba

The Zambia United Local Authority’s Workers Union –ZULAWU- has confirmed that all 116 local authorities’ countrywide have fully been financed with the November and December 2021 local equalization fund and that payment of council workers has commenced.

ZULAWU President Emmanuel Mwinsa says the release of the equalization fund is a clear demonstration by the new dawn government of assured consistency and timely disbursement of the fund to improve service provision and salary payments.

Mr. Mwinsa however tells Phoenix News that some sentiments expressed by some political players that the local government equalization fund should not be taken as a priority, are ill-timed and should not be tolerated especially that the increase of the constituency development fund will see councils have more duties and demands for service provision will increase.

And Mr. Mwinsa says the losses in some months between 2017 and 2019 for the equalization fund have led to salary arrears in some local authorities and that the union has engaged government to consider a bailout of some councils.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently announced that Government has released the Local Government equalization Fund to all 116 councils and the 2021 Constituency Development Fund to all 156 constituencies countrywide.

