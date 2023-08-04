ALL ARE WELCOME TO JOIN THE SOCIALIST PARTY STRUGGLE- Fred M’membe

ALL ARE WELCOME TO JOIN THE SP STRUGGLE

Over the past days, weeks and months we have been receiving many people into the Socialist Party. And we have done it without much fanfare.

It is the job of every Socialist Party member to welcome everyone in the Party. There should be nothing like ‘old members’ and ‘new members’, those who have been to the party’s Nkrumah School in Bela Bela and those who haven’t. The Party membership is equal for all – there’s no difference between ‘new’ and ‘old’ members. We all have equal membership status.

It doesn’t make any sense for us to exclude anyone for just one thing or one area in their life.

The Socialist Party has to take that step so that everybody feels that they fit it. Aba Bemba batila ubukulu bwa nkoko masako.

Lest anyone forget it: everyone is welcome in the Socialist Party. There is room for everyone in the Party and, if ever there is not, then, please, we must make room for all those who want to join the struggle.

The Lord does not point a finger, but opens wide his arms: Jesus showed us this on the cross. He does not close the door, but invites us to enter; he does not keep us at a distance, but welcomes us.

Are you a M’member yet?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party