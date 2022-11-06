By CIC

ALL COMPLAINERS ARE WELCOME BUT IT WILL COST $8 DOLLARS STILL-MUSK.

Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief known for his humorous replies, did it again. Replying to an American politician, Musk made it clear that he’s stern about his decision of charging $8 for blue tick.

An American Congress politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking it to Twitter mocked Elon Musk over the recent announcement that Twitter will now charge eight dollars for ‘blue tick’ verification. The announcement has flooded the microblogging site with reactions since then.

The politician tweeted, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly attempting to sell people on the concept that ‘free expression’ is actually an $8/month membership plan.”

Musk responded to Cortez’s tweet by saying, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.” Musk then immediately tweeted again with a screenshot of Cortez’s website charging $58 pointing out that he is costing way much less than Cortez.

Cortez said that her Twitter mentions and notification stopped working after tweeting and later received a text message saying that she “seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin.”

Musk acknowledged that he has been receiving a lot of criticism after the announcement. He then replied, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

After Musk revealed that verified users must pay $8 to preserve their ‘elite status symbol,” and the platform descended into chaos. Notably, celebrities, politicians, business leaders, and journalists are all given the verification badge.

However, a lot of individuals have raised concerns over the decision of charging for verification and the high possibility of the spread of false information.