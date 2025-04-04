ALL COMPLETED CDF PROJECTS MUST BE COMMISSIONED WITHIN 60 DAYS-HON. SIALUBALO



4th April, 2025



Lusaka – The Government, through the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Gift S. Sialubalo, MP, has directed the immediate commissioning of all completed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects within 60 days, effective Monday, April 7, 2025.





The Minister said the directive aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to fostering development and enhancing service delivery across the country. To ensure smooth execution, all Local Authorities are instructed to collaborate closely with respective Members of Parliament, District Commissioners, and the Provincial Administration.





Hon. Sialubalo emphasized that in cases where a Member of Parliament or a representative of the Central Government is unavailable, appropriate delegations should be made to prevent delays in the commissioning process. Furthermore, movements out of station for Principal Officers will be highly restricted and regulated during this period to facilitate efficient coordination and implementation.



The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to promoting sustainable development through the effective implementation and monitoring of government-funded projects. He urged all stakeholders to support this initiative to ensure that communities benefit from the completed projects without delay.





