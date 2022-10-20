“All court cases involving Attorney General Chambers adjourned until after by-elections”-Acting Chief Justice

Acting Chief Justice, Hon. Mrs. Justice Roydah Mwanakulya Chinungi Kaoma, has adjourned all cases involving the Attorney General until after the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections.

This is to ensure that any ruling affecting Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies is rendered way after the said by-elections have taken place.

Justice Kaoma was responding to an urgent request from the Attorney General written by Solicitor General, Marshall Muchende that all cases involving the chambers be adjourned as the state advocates were attending an arbitration course arranged at Chartered Institute of Arbitration between 19th October to 21st October 2022.

Justice Kaoma granted the request from the Attorney General Chambers.

Both the Court of Appeal and the High Court are expected to render their judgements today regarding the two parliamentary by-elections where the Attorney General is a party to.