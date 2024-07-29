ALL EUROPEAN CLUBS WANT OSIMHEN BUT SCARED OF HIS CHARACTER.



Transfer: Mourinho Warns European Clubs Over Osimhen



Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West has commented on the ongoing transfer situation surrounding Victor Osimhen.



The Super Eagles forward is reportedly keen on leaving Napoli, while the club appears focused on securing Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.



Despite receiving multiple offers, no club has made any move further and Osimhen has yet to join his Napoli teammates for pre-season training, signalling his strong desire to exit the club. Osimhen’s potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG is facing complications, as the French club is hesitant to meet the €100m release clause for the Nigerian striker.



PSG already has Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos, which complicates the situation further.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are also preparing to make another bid for Osimhen.



Speaking on “No Holds Barred” with Ifeanyi Udeze, Olympic gold medalist Taribo West explained why some clubs are reconsidering their interest in Osimhen.

He stated, “Osimhen’s ability is not the problem. He has the ability any club can buy, but one thing with these coaches is that they speak between one another.



” Just yesterday, I saw Mourinho giving warnings to so many clubs about Osimhen concerning his character. Even Arsenal showed interest because Gabriel Jesus may leave, and that position will be vacant, but Mourinho has given a lot of advice to coaches in the Premiership that if they want to buy him, they should be careful with his character.”



