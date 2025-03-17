All of you should be my campaign managers in 2026, Hichilema tells Monze residents



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has asked the people of Monze district in Southern Province to vote for him in the 2026 general election, adding that they should all behave like campaign managers for the President when that time comes.





Interacting with the residents in Monze yesterday, President Hichilema encouraged those who were of age to get voter’s cards and national registration cards in preparation for 2026.





“If you don’t want violence, go and vote in 2026. Do not stay home on that day. Go and vote. All of you are my campaign managers, campaign for me in 2026 and vote. All those with voters cards should go and vote for me. Everyone in your households should be the campaign manager for HH,” he stated.





The President further explained that the peace which the people are enjoying was brought by the UPND administration which said “no to chaos” the moment it took office.



He also outlined several achievements of his administration which included the implementation of the cash for work programmes and the social cash transfer.





The Head of State stated that government had also shown care and love to the people by increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





“It’s your vote that brought cash transfer and cash for work. It’s your vote that brought free education and employment. The biggest beneficiaries of the UPND government are the youth. Nurses, doctors, teachers, in the army, in national service, police, correctional services are youths being employed. The youth are the ones we are employing. All jobs are for the youth,” remarked the Head of State.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 17, 2025