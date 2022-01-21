



ALL PF CARDERS WHO ARE STILL IN GOVERNMENT SHOULD CONTINUE BEING LOYAL TO US AND PRESIDENT LUNGU – NAKACHINDA.

Opposition PF Chairman for Information Rapeal Nakachinda has revealed that the opposition PF still controls 65% of government. Speaking in Lusaka this morning when he adressed PF sympathisers in Kabwata, Mr Nakachinda said despite losing all the by-elections in Luapula and other provinces, PF supporters should not lose hope because 60% of all government institutions are still being run by PF loyalists. “As we speak, teachers and nurses are secretely being recruited in government by our people who are still in government. I urge all Kabwata Residents who have voter’s csrds and have completed teaching and nursing courses to bring forth their documents for consideration before 2nd February 2022. The earlier the better. I urge civil servants to continue being loyal to PF and President Lungu. We may have unfortunately lost by-elections but we still control government”, Nakachinda.

On Monday, PF supporters at ZICTA secretely recorded a conversation of senior UPND officials and leaked it to PF Leaders who in turn sent it to their media platforms.- Zambian Accurate Information