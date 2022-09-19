All The Pf Branded Vehicles You Used To See Were Mine- Kelvin Sampa

Hon. Kelvin Mutale Sampa
LET ME CLEAR THIS …
YES I WAS THE PF NATIONAL CHAIRMAN.
YES I WAS PF
BUT GO AND ASK HIM HOW MUCH WAS I GIVEN DURING MY TIME AS NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, EVEN ALL THE BRANDED VEHICLES YOU USED TO SEE WERE MINE, I USED MY HARD ERNED FAMILY MONEY SO WHAT DID I BENEFIT FROM PF FOR THOSE THAT KEEP SAYING THINGS THEY DONT KNOW.
I WANT ANYONE OR SOMEONE TO PROVE IT HERE AMONG BONSE BAKANDILE ABAMUSHINGULWIKE.
THEY NEVER FUNDED ME ANYTHING FOR THE YOUTHS THEY NEVER WANTED TO SUPPORT MY WORKS THEY NEVER APPROVED ANYTHING.
Go and tell them.
WAIT AND SEE
BALLY NA ZAMBIA FORWARD
I hate to say this , honestly this is the last thing i would want to say. How rich are bemba politicians? Most times they boost of havimg Simglehandedly financed political parties. GBM claimed he financed UPND campaigns alone in 2016, KBF claimed he financed UPND candidates in 2021 elections from his personal resources and now Kelvin Sampa saying all PF branded vehicles are his. Just how rich are bemba politicians to float their wealthy painlessly in donating to political parties without ever being broke?