All The Pf Branded Vehicles You Used To See Were Mine- Kelvin Sampa

Hon. Kelvin Mutale Sampa

LET ME CLEAR THIS …

YES I WAS THE PF NATIONAL CHAIRMAN.

YES I WAS PF

BUT GO AND ASK HIM HOW MUCH WAS I GIVEN DURING MY TIME AS NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, EVEN ALL THE BRANDED VEHICLES YOU USED TO SEE WERE MINE, I USED MY HARD ERNED FAMILY MONEY SO WHAT DID I BENEFIT FROM PF FOR THOSE THAT KEEP SAYING THINGS THEY DONT KNOW.

I WANT ANYONE OR SOMEONE TO PROVE IT HERE AMONG BONSE BAKANDILE ABAMUSHINGULWIKE.

THEY NEVER FUNDED ME ANYTHING FOR THE YOUTHS THEY NEVER WANTED TO SUPPORT MY WORKS THEY NEVER APPROVED ANYTHING.

Go and tell them.

WAIT AND SEE

BALLY NA ZAMBIA FORWARD