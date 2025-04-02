All Tonse Alliance Members are being encouraged to boycott using the new currency as it has a water mark head of President HH.
“We don’t understand why he had to remove freedom fighter statue to replace it with Ingombe ilede and his hidden head.
Because of this selfishness, we are now ordering all Tonse Alliance Members not to hold new currencies but should rather continue using the old one which was designed by our late President Micheal Sara”, said Nakachinda.- Zambia accurate information
Anaika.mundalama ya dziko chimutu chake monga ni dziko yake. Imagine if it was ECL who did that. I will just be using.my ATM card most times.
Matero Doctor ukutontonkaya kwabusushi. Let’s see how far you’ll go with your stupid idiocy!!!!
Do what will adent Tonse members do when cashing money at ATM and the cash dispensed are the new notes. Will they leave the money on the floor and walk away whilst their balances have already reduced by the withdraw? I want to follow Nakachinda so that each time he boycotts the new notes dispensed by the ATM machine he should instead give the money to me. This is cool.
What a hopeless thinker this guy is
Let’s see! Malasambwa.