All Tonse Alliance Members are being encouraged to boycott using the new currency as it has a water mark head of President HH.

“We don’t understand why he had to remove freedom fighter statue to replace it with Ingombe ilede and his hidden head.

Because of this selfishness, we are now ordering all Tonse Alliance Members not to hold new currencies but should rather continue using the old one which was designed by our late President Micheal Sara”, said Nakachinda.- Zambia accurate information