Alleged Breakup: Fix It Before I Get To Miami, 50 Cent Warns Diddy

American rapper, Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent, has warned rap mogul, Sean Combs popularly known as Diddy, to fix the alleged break up of his relationship with his lover, Yung Miami, before he gets to her.

There had been speculations that Diddy and Yung Miami, have broken up and this was fuelled by the fact they have both deleted each other pictures from their Instagram pages.

In a now-deleted post, 50 cent said, “LOL PUFFY you better fix this before I get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit(sic) my old shit. You know I don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”

According to reports, Yung Miami broke up with Diddy because he reduced her monthly allowance from $500k to $200k monthly.

—

Follow us for more breaking news and videos