By Chileshe Mwango

The Anti-Corruption Commission–ACC- has been reported to be experiencing fuel shortage which is hampering operations of the institution.

Reliable sources have disclosed that the ACC has an account with Puma Filling Station Cairo Road Branch but due to failure to settle their bill, they cannot draw fuel any more from there hence all the vehicles belonging to the commission being parked.

It is believed that some directors at the institution are in the habit of returning money to the treasury so that they are seen not to be spending excessively.

The sources further explain that this comes at a time they are supposed to be monitoring the ongoing recruitment exercise of 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers.

The sources have also disclosed that the ACC’s fight against corruption may not achieve anything as some directors at the commission are not allowing the officers to travel out of town to conduct some operations because they feel the junior officers are making a lot of money through allowances awarded to them for working out of town.

But when contacted, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe dispelled the assertions saying the commission is not currently facing any fuel challenges and that its operations going on smoothly.

PHOENIX NEWS