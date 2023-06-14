ALLEGED HARASSMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU HAS POTENTIAL TO DESTABILIZE GOVERNMENT

By Michael Kaluba

The opposition Patriotic Front has accused the new dawn government of deliberately scandalizing former President Edgar Lungu and has warned that this has the potential to destabilize government.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, PF Deputy Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba also attributed perceived taunts from the former Head of State towards government to alleged harassment of his family by law enforcement agencies meant to tarnish his 7-year legacy.

Mr. Mwamba says Zambia should learn from history, where harassment of former Heads of State has never resulted in any benefits for the country, and cites examples from other countries in the region where similar activities have resulted in government destabilization.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba has attributed the postponement of the PF General Conference to alleged interference by law enforcement agencies at the request of those in power, financial and logistical challenges, the need for a membership audit, and constitutional issues that made excluding some presidential candidates who left the party and only returned in 2020, a possibility.

Efforts to get a response from Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda proved futile by broadcast time as she was reported to be in a meeting.

PHOENIX NEWS