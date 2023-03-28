ALLEGED VICTIMIZATION OF MUNIR ZULU CONDEMNED

By Leah Ngoma

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has condemned the alleged victimization of Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for being a whistle blower in the fight against corruption.

Addressing Journalists when he led Members of Parliament to show solidarity to Mr. Zulu at the Police Headquarters in Lusaka, Mr. Mundubile expressed concern that instead of the Law Investigative Teams protecting Mr. Zulu as a whistle blower when he made public alleged corrupt activities involving the 2 Cabinet Ministers, the state has decided to intimidate him.

Mr. Mundubile says the arrest of the Lumezi Lawmaker

undermines the fight against corruption especially that Mr. Zulu is the Secretary General of the African Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption-APNAC- and was simply discharging his duties.

The leader of the opposition recalls that a number of Cabinet Ministers faced corruption allegations under the PF regime but the previous administration did not use state institutions to intimidate whistle blowers.

Police in Lusaka yesterday apprehended Lumezi Mr Zulu after several requests for him to present himself to police failed, following corruption allegations he leveled against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi.

PHOENIX NEWS