ALLEGED VICTIMIZATION OF MUNIR ZULU CONDEMNED
By Leah Ngoma
Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has condemned the alleged victimization of Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for being a whistle blower in the fight against corruption.
Addressing Journalists when he led Members of Parliament to show solidarity to Mr. Zulu at the Police Headquarters in Lusaka, Mr. Mundubile expressed concern that instead of the Law Investigative Teams protecting Mr. Zulu as a whistle blower when he made public alleged corrupt activities involving the 2 Cabinet Ministers, the state has decided to intimidate him.
Mr. Mundubile says the arrest of the Lumezi Lawmaker
undermines the fight against corruption especially that Mr. Zulu is the Secretary General of the African Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption-APNAC- and was simply discharging his duties.
The leader of the opposition recalls that a number of Cabinet Ministers faced corruption allegations under the PF regime but the previous administration did not use state institutions to intimidate whistle blowers.
Police in Lusaka yesterday apprehended Lumezi Mr Zulu after several requests for him to present himself to police failed, following corruption allegations he leveled against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi.
PHOENIX NEWS
Condemned by who? fellow criminals/kawalala wamukula mundubile want to look irrelevant no brains into his big head.
Leadership is about taking responsibility for your utterances and actions. Not playing the victim when the law visits you. That idiot failed to provide evidence to support his allegations. No one is being victimised here.
Most PeeEfu prominent individuals are not fit to be leaders. They break the law and expect to be treated as if they are above the law.