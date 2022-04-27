Allow HH to heal, he’s just human too – SACCORD

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has advised Zambians condemning the Presidential Press Briefing for exposing alleged bitterness by the Republican President to be patient and allow him to heal from the trauma he endured under PF as he was just human and was reacting as any person who was traumatised would.

In a press statement, SACCORD Executive Director Borniface Chembe said President Hichilema’s venting during his press briefing was normal.

“Just as may be the case with any Zambian to lament certain ordeals faced when given a particular platform as this allows for trauma healing, it is equally important to allow and understand the healing process on the part of the President because he is human”, Mr Chembe said.

Meanwhile, SACCORD also welcomed the Head of State’s calls for his members not to revenge against their tormentors in the fallen PF regime.

“Notwithstanding the many issues addressed, SACCORD took keen interest in the reaffirmation on the part of the President to uphold the peace, unity, and stability of the country. SACCORD supports the approach taken by the President to bury the hatchet by avoiding revenge against any acts done against him and his supporters that may have caused harm. Such an approach is important as it helps bring about forgiveness which is paramount for reconciliation as it allows for greater tolerance and coexistence to prevail”, SACCORD stated.

Meanwhile, SACCORD supported the call by the President to base public discussion on facts and it was paramount to ensure that there was an enabling environment to this effect by speeding up enacting of the Access to Information Bill into law, reform the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act and the Public Order Act, among others.

Kalemba