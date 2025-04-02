Allow His Majesty King Letsie to officiate at the 2025 Kuomboka-Kufuluhela Traditional Ceremony- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Allow His Majesty King Letsie to officiate at the 2025 Kuomboka-Kufuluhela Traditional Ceremony



I’m grieved by reports that Zambia has declined the travel by His Majesty King Letsie of Lesotho to be the Special Guest of Honour to the 2025 Kuomboka-Kufuluhela traditional ceremony.



King Letsie informed President Hakainde Hichilema of his desire to honour the passionate invitation made by the Litunga, His Majesty King Lubosi Imwiko II and Mwine Lubemba, Chitimukulu, His Majesty Kanyanta Manga II.





Following this meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho proceeded to issue a statement disclosing the special request made by King Letsie III to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Picture; President Hakainde Hichilema and His Majesty King Letsie III held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the MISSION 300

AFRICA ENERGY SUMMIT held between January 27-28, 2025 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.