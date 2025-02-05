ALLOW SUBORDINATES TO FURTHER STUDIES- HEALTH MINISTER



MINISTER of Health Elijah Muchima says he has reports suggesting that most supervisors in government health institutions have been hesitant to approve study leave for their junior doctors who want to upgrade qualifications.





Mr Muchima has noted that this has resulted in the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and ultimately inadequate health care services.



ZANIS reports that Mr Muchima was speaking when he addressed the Provincial Health Heads and Directors in diverse health institutions in the Copperbelt Province held at National Health Research and Training Institute (NHRTI) in Ndola.





Mr Muchima clarified that the government is ready to support initiatives that promote training of more doctors in various fields for the improvement of the health care service delivery.



And the Health Minister has challenged the National Health Research and Training Institute formerly known as Tropical Disease Research Center to collaborate with other countries and Institutions to end the fight against malaria and other transmittable diseases.





Mr Muchima highlighted the importance of the National Health Research and diagnosis (NHRTI) in the health sector.





He further emphasized that the government has deliberate policies to eliminate malaria but that Zambia alone cannot win the fight hence the need to collaborate with other stakeholders pandemic.