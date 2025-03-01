ALLOW US TO MAKE RE A COMPULSORY SUBJECT IN SCHOOLS – CATHOLIC CHURCH



Mansa Diocese Bishop, Rt. Reverend Patrick Chisanga, has emphasized that due to the high-quality education provided by Catholic learning institutions, many Zambians prefer Catholic schools for their children’s education.



Rev. Chisanga, who also serves as the Bishop Director for Catholic Education and Culture, has requested the Ministry of Education to permit the Catholic Church to make Religious Education (RE) a compulsory subject in all schools.





Meanwhile, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has acknowledged that the introduction of free education has led to over two million learners returning to school. This increase has resulted in challenges related to space, equipment, and teaching materials.





Speaking at a workshop for the Conference of Proprietors, Diocesan Education Secretaries, and Managing Agencies of Catholic Schools in Zambia on Wednesday, Rev. Chisanga highlighted the need for structured religious education in schools.



CREDIT: News Diggers