ALLOW YOUNGMEN IMPREGNANT WIVES OF CONVICTS FOR THEM TO REFORM,SOUTHERN PROVINCE PS TELLS CHIEF CHOONGO
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Namani Monze, has suggested that traditional leaders in Choongo chiefdom should identify energetic men to impregnate the wives of notorious lawbreakers serving prison sentences.
According to Byta FM, Dr. Monze said this on Thursday during the handover of a Cattle Spray Race in Chunka village, an event organised by Solidaridad.
Dr. Monze expressed concern over vandalism, predominantly by men, which hampers the longevity of development projects in the area.
He argued that this controversial approach would serve as a deterrent to crime, as lawbreakers would fear the repercussions on their families.
The Permanent Secretary further urged those engaging in activities such as illegal tree cutting and cattle rustling to adopt legal means of earning a living.
Chief Choongo’s representative, Headman Hamweenda Griven Michelo, echoed these sentiments and called for strict adherence to community by-laws, stressing that lawbreakers would face no leniency.
Hhmmm traditional bye law…
Mmmh I don’t agree ( I condemn) this PS’s logic. Confronting or trying to solve social evils with social evils is a very backward approach. Mr PS Sir, I know that you can do much better than this.
The calibre of leaders in this government is very low.
I remember one of them even made a child drink kachasu because the mother was selling it.
We need to change course as a country. Let us flush these chaps in the pit latrines that are the legacy of their boss.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Such kind of minds. Should we be surprised that a lot of rape and molestation cases are coming from southern province?.
Fire this PS. Is that the kind of language you can expect from a senior civil servant? This chap is a DC material who is politiking you dont need this kind of thinking from a senior official. The language let alone the insinuation is appauling. Someone is paying his debt to society amd you suggest its ok to break a home and comit adultery? Is that a christian teaching? This is worse than Joel Kamoko reportly being drunk. Fire the fool who cant think before he speaks.