ALLOW YOUNGMEN IMPREGNANT WIVES OF CONVICTS FOR THEM TO REFORM,SOUTHERN PROVINCE PS TELLS CHIEF CHOONGO





Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Namani Monze, has suggested that traditional leaders in Choongo chiefdom should identify energetic men to impregnate the wives of notorious lawbreakers serving prison sentences.





According to Byta FM, Dr. Monze said this on Thursday during the handover of a Cattle Spray Race in Chunka village, an event organised by Solidaridad.



Dr. Monze expressed concern over vandalism, predominantly by men, which hampers the longevity of development projects in the area.





He argued that this controversial approach would serve as a deterrent to crime, as lawbreakers would fear the repercussions on their families.





The Permanent Secretary further urged those engaging in activities such as illegal tree cutting and cattle rustling to adopt legal means of earning a living.





Chief Choongo’s representative, Headman Hamweenda Griven Michelo, echoed these sentiments and called for strict adherence to community by-laws, stressing that lawbreakers would face no leniency.