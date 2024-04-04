Almost 600 stolen cars valued $34.5 million found at Port of Montreal

Nearly 600 stolen cars were found in Montreal after police and the Canada Border Services Agency worked together.

Officials from CBSA, Ontario and Quebec police said that they have made big progress in stopping stolen cars. They said this at a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

Authorities found 598 vehicles meant for illegal exportation as part of Project Vector.

“These vehicles were supposed to be sent to other countries like Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America,” said Marty Kearns, who is a Deputy Commissioner for the Ontario Provincial Police.

The CBSA and police from Quebec and Ontario worked together for the operation.

The CBSA said that around 75% of vehicles found in sea containers in Montreal were reported as stolen in Ontario. “The vehicles that were found in Ontario and were reported stolen have a total value of about $34. 5”

The stolen cars, usually expensive new trucks and SUVs, have been linked to different crimes like stealing cars and breaking into homes.

Since December 2023, the CBSA has checked 390 shipping containers as part of Project Vector.

The agency is still investigating the issue.

In February, the government promised $28 million to help stop stolen cars from being exported. This will help the CBSA find and check containers for stolen vehicles.

The government says that about 90,000 cars are stolen in Canada every year.

In 2023, the Montreal police said more than 1,100 cars were stolen, which is less than the 9,000 stolen in 2022.

The police have noticed that more cars have been getting stolen since 2019.