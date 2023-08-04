Almost All Women In Nollywood Have Left Their Marriages, Says Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has spoken out about the divorce rate in the acting industry.

Edochie made his comments in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, which was shared on Friday morning.

He said that he was shocked when he learned his junior colleagues Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, and Tonto Dikeh had left their marriages.

The actor went on to say that many women are missing the core of marriage because it was always about commitment, regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking in the video, he said, “If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married some two-three years ago have all left their husbands. I was shocked that Chioma Chukwuka had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh.

“You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”.

Credit: Instagram | chudeity