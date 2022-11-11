ALOT OF ZAMBIANS ARE WILLING TO DIE FOR EDGAR LUNGU SAYS CHILUFYA TAYALI.
By Prince Kaliza Jnr.
EEP President Chilufya Tayali says alot of Zambians are willing to die for the Former Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Speaking during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Mr. Tayali clarified that, what he meant is that, people who love Edgar Chagwa are willing to fight for him.
Mr. Tayali says the continued harrasement of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu by the UPND administration under the instructions of President Hakainde Hichilema will bring war in the country.
He says the Former Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu still has people who are loyal to him.
Mr. Tayali says business lords who benefited heavily from Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will sponsor people to cause havoc in the country should the UPND Government continue harrasing the former.
He stated that, when he was in detention, there where two ex- Commandos who promised him that, they are willing to defend Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Meanwhile Mr. Chilufya Tayali has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of being the one who was sponsoring gassing in the country.
Mr. Tayali says President Hakainde Hichilema and Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya Speaking people know who was sponsoring gassing in the country, hence the reason Mr. Hichilema does not talk about it.
This ignorant embacile wants to bring suffering on the Ethiopheian wife…….the chap doesn’t even know the implications of his yapping.
We hope you will be able to stand in court and give details of the business men and women that are ready to sponsor that war in order to protect criminals. Be careful with the way you open your foul mouth brother man. Sometimes you should learn to have mercy for yourself. You are a small mosquito in a larg pool of water, yet you want to pollute the whole the pool.
This chap has come to realise that he has no life outside prison, so he doesn’t care what happens to him. He will celebrate if the world came to an end today.
This zoko Tayali is blatantly threatening the head of state. He publicly warns that if ECL is not left alone a war will break out in Zambia? Please let us rid such people off the streets.
If by a lot this son of a bitch means his rotten two balls in his stinking underwear, then the idiot is right. You see this is the problem of having an idiot who lacks knowledge of Zambia’s history and its people masquerading as speaking for the masses when in actuality the dog is speaking only on behalf of his stinking balls in a stinking bamba. STUPID IDIOT.
It’s you and other criminals who wants lungu and don’t drag the whole country in your stupidity go to his house if u really want him.let the law visit this chap.
Who would wish to die the fool? Abalya imbulu balapalamana