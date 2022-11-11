ALOT OF ZAMBIANS ARE WILLING TO DIE FOR EDGAR LUNGU SAYS CHILUFYA TAYALI.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

EEP President Chilufya Tayali says alot of Zambians are willing to die for the Former Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, Mr. Tayali clarified that, what he meant is that, people who love Edgar Chagwa are willing to fight for him.

Mr. Tayali says the continued harrasement of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu by the UPND administration under the instructions of President Hakainde Hichilema will bring war in the country.

He says the Former Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu still has people who are loyal to him.

Mr. Tayali says business lords who benefited heavily from Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will sponsor people to cause havoc in the country should the UPND Government continue harrasing the former.

He stated that, when he was in detention, there where two ex- Commandos who promised him that, they are willing to defend Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Meanwhile Mr. Chilufya Tayali has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of being the one who was sponsoring gassing in the country.

Mr. Tayali says President Hakainde Hichilema and Chief Mukuni of the Toka-Leya Speaking people know who was sponsoring gassing in the country, hence the reason Mr. Hichilema does not talk about it.